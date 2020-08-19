SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A passing upper level disturbance is bringing patchy clouds along with a few showers and even a thunderstorm to western Mass this afternoon. As this disturbance passes, showers will taper off this evening and skies will clear.
Clear and cool again tonight with low temperatures returning to the low 50s for many and even some upper 40s in the coolest spots! It will be a calm, cool start to our Thursday with a little valley fog possible early.
Thursday looks like a nicer day as high pressure moves across New England. Expect a mainly sunny sky with a light west-northwest breeze. Dew points will be at their lowest point of the week, keeping us feeling quite dry throughout the day.
A return to summer weather is in our near future with temperatures getting back to the upper 80s along with increasing humidity. Friday will be another dry day with a cool start and a fast warm up. Temperatures should get into the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
With hotter, more humid weather on tap this weekend, the chance for spotty late-day showers and storms returns as well. There’s a low risk late Saturday and a slightly better risk Sunday into early next week as a few fronts come into play. Widespread drought conditions are likely to continue as no real beneficial rain is headed our way over the next week. Mid-week looks mainly dry with warm temps and moderate humidity.
