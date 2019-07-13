SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While there was no shortage of sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon it did feel a touch on the humid side with dew points around 60. The good news is an approaching cold front will bring drier air into the region tomorrow.
We can expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight as a cold front approaches. It will be a mild night as lows only fall back into the middle 60s.
A shot of drier air moves in behind a departing cold front on Sunday morning. Humidity levels will be significantly lower, so Sunday will feel more comfortable. It will still be a warm day with highs in the lower to middle 80s with winds out of the northwest.
We will have a few “leave the windows open” nights from Sunday to Tuesday as dry air stays in place. Temperatures should be the coolest of the week on Monday with highs in the middle 80s, then 90s return as soon as Tuesday.
Heat and humidity are on the rise Wednesday, which may feel close to 100 degrees with temps in the lower to middle 90s and dew points nearing 70! A cold front will drape in from the north, bringing a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening, then scattered wet weather is possible Thursday and Friday as remnants of Barry near New England. It will be a very humid and hot end to the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.