SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We've got a couple of nice days on tap for today and tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.
Today is looking like a much better day with skies becoming mostly sunny with temperatures topping out in the middle 70s. It will be a breezy day with northwesterly winds between 10-20 mph with some higher gusts. It will also feel much more comfortable with dew points dropping into the lower 50s. Under mostly clear skies and with diminishing winds Sunday night a cool night is on the way as lows drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday will feature another dry day with mostly sunny skies, lighter winds and temperatures once again topping out in the middle to upper 70s. We will see some shower chances by the middle of the week but there will also be plenty of dry time as well. Temperatures could return to the lower 80s by late week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.