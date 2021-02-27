SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Drier air will briefly move in this evening as weak high pressure moves into the region. An upper level trough will bring shower chances back by tomorrow afternoon.
Showers have come to an end and drier air will move in this evening. Beware of locally dense fog that may develop as the rain melts the snowpack, and also beware of ponding on roadways if heading out. Refreeze is possible in the overnight, as temps will drop into the mid-upper 20s as we head into Sunday so certainly be mindful of slick spots on Sunday morning in particular on secondary roadways and untreated surfaces.
Clouds hang tough Sunday with a strong low swinging through the Great Lakes. A second area of low pressure passes to our south, bringing a shot at showers or a period of rain in the afternoon and evening. Another wave of showers may occur overnight, then clouds will gradually decrease on Monday. Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 40s Sunday and potentially upper 40s Monday afternoon as the sun breaks out.
While Monday looks seasonably mild, we get hit with a dramatic shot of cold Tuesday and along with it the possibility of some flurries. Strong high pressure will bring sunshine, but also some gusty wind Tuesday morning and afternoon. High temperatures for the day only look to get into the 20s to low 30s with wind chills possibly falling below 0! But again, this cold is short-lived. Temperatures return to the 40s Wednesday and a dry weather pattern will prevail for most of next week.
