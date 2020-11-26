SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain has come to an end with some parts of western Mass even seeing a few breaks of sun. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with some fog possible. Lows will drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Wind will shift to the west tonight, which will dry things out for Friday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s by the afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. If we were to see more sunshine temperatures could rise into the middle 50s Friday afternoon. A mainly dry cold front will move through Saturday with some scattered to patchy clouds and slightly cooler air will follow. Isolated spot showers with the passing of the cold front are possible Saturday afternoon. Expect good sunshine over the weekend with highs in the low 50s Saturday and 40s to near 50 Sunday with light breezes.
Our next storm system arrives early next week and has the potential to bring heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts. It’s a complex storm, so there’s still a lot of detail to work out. Right now, the heaviest rain and strongest wind looks to occur Monday evening through Tuesday morning. It also looks quite mild, so this will be an all-rain event for western Mass. This will be our third major rainfall event in the last week, which should continue to yield improvements for the drought monitor. Temperatures look to trend chillier through the remainder of the week. Wishing you all a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday and weekend to follow!
