SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is looking like a relatively nice day for western Mass, despite lingering patchy clouds. Temperatures reach into the upper 70s to low 80s with a light northeasterly breeze. We may see a shower or two pop up, especially over the Berkshires and hill towns, but most look rain-free. We are also only slightly muggy with dew points hovering around 60.
High pressure building to our northeast will keep tomorrow dry and comfortable with highs only around 80 under a mostly cloudy sky. A warm front will approach Thursday night into Friday morning with scattered showers and a thunderstorm. Clouds linger into the afternoon with some breaks later in the day. A shower or storm will be possible later in the day as well, but most of the rain looks to fall in the morning.
Our weekend gets hot! As the jet stream moves further north, heat and humidity will return to New England. At the surface, frontal boundaries stay well to our north as well, keeping us mainly rain-free Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures get into the lower to mid-90s both days with lots of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday turn more unsettled as upper level disturbances pass through, bringing a chance for showers and storms.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.