SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be pleasant as high pressure builds in from the north. Highs will reach near 80 with dew points mainly in the 50s as drier air drains in from the north.
The rest of the work week is still looking unsettled with a front draped to our south. A few waves of low pressure will ride along the stalled frontal boundary bring us rounds of showers over the next few days. Humidity will be rather high tomorrow through Friday as well with dew points in the low to mid 60's. Temperatures will spend most of the time in the 70's with overnight lows in the 60's.
The first wave of low pressure will pass south of us tonight into tomorrow. The heavy, steady rain will likely pass to our south with western Mass. only seeing a few showers here and there, especially from the Pike and south, closer to the front.
Our next wave of low pressure will pass south of western Mass Tuesday night into Wednesday with more showers likely. Most of the time Wednesday and Thursday it will not be raining but clouds and mugginess will stick around.
The steadiest, heaviest rain will likely arrive late Thursday and will last into Friday morning before we dry out Friday afternoon. Right now the weekend is looking dry and pleasant.
