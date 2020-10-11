SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Increasing clouds have moved in ahead of the arrival of post-tropical Delta after a fantastic and seasonable crisp fall day today. Clouds keep us on the milder side this evening, temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 40s overnight. With the dry air in place, the onset of the rain will be delayed as it will take longer to saturate the air at the surface. Any light rain falling higher in the atmosphere will be evaporated by the drier air below.
Monday morning we wake up to clouds, and chilly temperatures. Your best chance for dry conditions are in the earlier part of the day. If you're looking to get outside, grab a sweatshirt or a jacket as temperatures top out 5-10 degrees below normal at best. Scattered shower risk increases later in the day, though the heaviest and most widespread rain moves in overnight Monday into Tuesday. Accumulation for Monday if any is looking to be trace amounts to perhaps a few hundredths of an inch at best. By the end of the day Tuesday, many of us see upwards of .5"-1"+ of rain.
This is great news for the drought monitor and will bring much needed relief to the area. Locally the drought is significant but it has reached critical proportions for much of the Commonwealth. Take care to conserve water when possible and avoid outdoor fire pits, grills or open flames.
Midweek features warmer temperatures with high pressure back in control. It will be dry and sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday the winds pick up as another cold front approaches at the end of the week which could bring us another chance for showers on Friday. The front cools us down for next weekend, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s at best and daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Foliage currently peaking in Franklin and Berkshire counties, and will peak locally in Hampshire and Hampden counties over the course of the next week. Despite the drought, the vibrancy and hues of the leaves have turned out to be absolutely beautiful this year!
The tropics are currently quiet, with only one disturbance displaying a minimal chance of developing over the next 48 hours however we do still have a month and a half of Hurricane season left.
