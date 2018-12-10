More of the same: chilly start to this morning, sunshine but below-average temperatures… it’s been a trend around western Mass for the last few days. We’ll continue that Tuesday and Wednesday.
Overnight, temperatures will fall pretty quickly to the low teens. Yet another frosty start before sunshine warms us up to the middle 30s.
A shot of cold air arrives Wednesday morning, churning up a breeze while ushering in those chillier temperatures. Wednesday is the coldest day in the extended forecast. Highs will struggle to get to 30°.
Cold air begins a retreat on Friday. 40s are in the forecast, but it does come with some clouds and late showers. In fact, it’ll be our first chance for rain in about 10 days. A storm system will move up through the Hudson River valley and bring rain overnight Friday and throughout Saturday. Rain totals could exceed one inch in some areas.
Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows: 8-14
Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. Highs: 30-36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.