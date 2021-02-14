SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Valentine's Day! Some overnight flurries may have you waking up to a dusting or coating of snow. Overall, impacts proved to be minimal for Western Mass. Farther south and east along the coastlines of Connecticut, Rhode Island and the Cape and the Islands where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10am freezing precipitation has led to more hazardous travel conditions. If your Valentine's Day plans take you in that direction you may want to consider holding off or at the very least certainly be mindful of slick roadways and allow for plenty of extra time.
The rest of your Valentine's day looks dry locally, but cloudy and slightly seasonably cold. Temperatures will peak in the low-mid 30's today within a degree or two of freezing, so certainly be mindful of slippery road conditions locally as well. As we head into the evening, we may see some breaks in the clouds and temperatures will fall back into the twenties and upper teens in the overnight as we head into President's day.
A busy week is coming up in the weather department as we deal with 2-3 storms rolling through New England. You may want to stock up on the salt and sand now as you'll be needing it this week. Another quick-moving low will pass to our south Monday. Precip Monday is looking light and scattered with snow or a wintry mix. It will develop and begin by Monday afternoon, with a switchover overnight Monday into Tuesday to frozen precipitation likely. Higher snow totals are looking to stay to our northwest, in parts of upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire though a Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for northwestern Berkshire county from 10am Monday through 4pm Tuesday.
Exact amounts will depend on the storm track, as a slight shift north could mean little-no snow and more ice or a slight shift south could mean more snow and less ice. Transitions between precipitation type is something we will be closely watching and monitoring, but it is looking like both appreciable snow and frozen precipitation will lead to hazardous to dangerous travel in particular on Tuesday and also the possibility for power outages.
We get a brief intermission on Wednesday, but the sunshine will be short lived and it will be chilly and breezy. Then, late in the week... yet another storm is looking likely. This one has the most questions, since it’s still about a week away, but for now a wintry mix is looking likely sometime Thursday. Long-range forecast models are in agreement that a change to rain is possible Friday, with temperatures nearing 40 by the end of the week but confidence is pretty low with that forecast. Seasonably cold temperatures stick with us throughout the week until then. And behind that storm system, its looking like we turn blustery and colder for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.