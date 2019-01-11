SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Blustery and cold. That is the weather story for today across western Mass and New England. It is a windy, cold start with temperatures in the teens but wind chills are in the single digits.
Today will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds mixing in from time to time. The sun will not do much to warm us up though. Highs will only reach into the low to middle 20s. Northwest winds will still be gusty with 20 and 30 mph gusts throughout the day. Wind chills will stay in the single digits and teens.
High pressure builds to our north tonight, finally bringing lighter wind to our area. We stay cold, even colder with temps falling into the single digits. .
Our weekend still looks dry and cold, but also quieter. Tomorrow starts sunny and frigid with temperatures returning to the mid-20s by the afternoon. High clouds increase as a storm system moves into the Mid-Atlantic. High pressure to our north will help to block the snow with this storm and keep it well to our south. High clouds decrease Sunday and cold temps continue.
The quiet weather will continue through most of next week too. We stay chilly and dry but temperatures will moderate through mid-week with highs reaching into the 30's. A weak storm will pass across southern Canada Wednesday and it's associated cold front will move through here, but with likely no moisture. We turn colder and blustery behind this system for Thursday.
