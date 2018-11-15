SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain cold and gray! It will continue to look and feel like snow with temperatures near freezing.
Snow will overspread western Massachusetts this evening and we are on track for a quick punch of moderate to heavy snow. Snow will start between 5-7 pm. The snow will quickly pick up in intensity and will come down moderate to even heavy at times through midnight. Visibility will drop fast and driving conditions will go downhill quickly. With cold air in place the snow should have very little trouble sticking and will pile up fast.
Later this evening slightly milder air will work into the system as the precipitation lightens up. Snow will change to sleet, freezing rain then plain rain in the lower valley while it stays icy north and west. The change will happen first in the valley then work north and into the hills last.
The valley, including greater Springfield will see a quick 3-5" of snow with most of this occurring before midnight. The hills and north of route 2 will see up to 8" of snow and ice.
A rainy/icy mix will taper off by mid to late morning. The morning commute will be tough but "do-able." The precipitation will end by mid-morning. The rest of the day will remain cloudy and dry with a brisk breeze in the afternoon. There will be some melting on the streets and the Friday evening commute should be much improved.
Temperatures return to the mid-40s on Saturday with some sunshine on tap, but it will be brisk. A dry cold front will pass by Saturday night and should usher in a shot of colder air Sunday with temps in the upper 30s.
A weak system will bring a few flakes Monday morning but right now it doesn't look to be much at this point.
- This Afternoon: Cloudy and cold. late PM snow. Highs: 30-35
- Tonight: Snow changing to a wintry mix/rain. Lows: 26-30
- Friday: Morning wintry mix. Ending in the afternoon. Highs: 34-40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.