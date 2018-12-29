SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a dry but rather breezy afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. Winds will diminish tonight as colder air works into the region.
Much colder air moves in tonight and tomorrow with temperatures back to slightly below normal. High pressure will build in Sunday, bringing us a lighter wind and mostly sunny day. Highs Sunday will run in the lower to middle 30s. Temps return to the teens Sunday night into Monday morning.
Our next storm comes into southern New England New Year’s Eve with rain looking likely for Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. Low pressure will again pass by to our west, keeping temperatures warm enough for all rain. There is only a low risk for some brief mixing in the high elevations right at the start. The first day of 2019 will be mild with highs around 50, but it looks blustery.
Dry, seasonable weather returns by Wednesday with temps back to the 30s during the day and teens and 20s at night. There’s some risk for rain by late Friday and into the weekend, but there’s not much confidence this far out in the forecast. Still not seeing much for snow at this point, however there is some signals that chances improve by mid-January.
Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Lows: 18-22
Tomorrow: Partly sunny & quiet. Colder. Highs: 30-35
Monday: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs: 35-40
