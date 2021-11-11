SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a chilly start with some patchy frost as well. If you are heading to a Veterans Day parade or ceremony be sure to dress for the chill, but temperatures will come up steadily, the will not be much wind and sunshine should shine through high and mid level clouds.
High pressure will keep us dry today, but as a strong storm system heading our way will keep the high clouds around most of the day. Clouds gradually thicken up this afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s, so seasonable. Wind will be light and variable.
Tonight will be cloudy, but not as cold with lows in the 40's. A southerly flow will increase ahead of our next storm. Showers develop well after midnight.
Showers will blossom into a good soaking tomorrow morning. A rumble of thunder and downpours are possible here in western Mass, mainly from mid morning into the early afternoon. (About a 4-6 hour window) Wind out of the South-Southeast will gust 25-35mph at times throughout the day, but damaging gusts are not expected. Rainfall totals should end up around an inch for many with isolated higher amounts. Since this system will be fast moving we will dry out in the afternoon with even some clearing towards sunset.
Wind becomes lighter by tomorrow evening. Saturday will be brisk, but not as windy. Temperatures get back to the 50s to even near 60 with sun in the morning, then building clouds in the afternoon. An upper level low will move into the area and will bring a disturbance through Saturday night. Showers are looking likely Saturday evening and night. Much colder air moves into for Sunday, lasting through the middle of next week. Highs will be mainly in the 40's.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.