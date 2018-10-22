Dry and cool overnight, showers late tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cold start to Monday. Temperatures dipped into the 20s this morning. Sunshine was brief in the morning before clouds rolled in. Those will stay in place overnight as lows drop into the 30s.
If you’re looking for some warmth like in months past, you won’t find it here. Temperatures at below-average all week, with the core of the cold air arriving by Thursday.
It's a mainly dry week with the exception of tomorrow with a passing Clipper system. It will bring us a few showers tomorrow late in the day but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will stay in the 50s both tomorrow and Wednesday as a weak area of high pressure works in for mid-week.
A reinforcing shot of chilly air will arrive on Thursday with more cold and wind! Temperatures will stay in the 40s along with a gusty breeze. It will feel like it's in the 30s. We may even get down into the teens in a couple of spots by Friday morning.
There are some signs suggesting that we may be dealing with a Nor'easter this upcoming weekend with a wind and a cold rain. Right now, temperatures are more supportive of rain than snow, but the track of the storm will need to be watched closely
