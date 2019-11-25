Drying out for today and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. By Tuesday, temps will reach into the mid-50s.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big changes are in store for today after a dreadful Sunday. Highs on Sunday only reached 40°, and that was *after* all the rain and snow ended at night.

Rain Totals:

2.16" - East Longmeadow

1.96" - Southwick

1.78" - Springfield

Snow Totals:

1.8" - Colrain

1.7" - Rowe

Monday will be dry with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. That's about five degrees above the average this time of year. 

Western Mass stays on the mild side Tuesday under a ton of sunshine. Mid-50s for highs will likely make tomorrow the nicest day in the extended forecast.

Clouds will build Tuesday night and by Wednesday, some strong wind and rain are expected. It's not ideal for the biggest travel day of the year.  Cold air will drain into New England for Thursday, so a stray flurry is possible Thanksgiving morning. Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph throughout the day.

Dry, cold, blustery weather lingers into Black Friday and into Saturday.

