SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big changes are in store for today after a dreadful Sunday. Highs on Sunday only reached 40°, and that was *after* all the rain and snow ended at night.
Rain Totals:
2.16" - East Longmeadow
1.96" - Southwick
1.78" - Springfield
Snow Totals:
1.8" - Colrain
1.7" - Rowe
Monday will be dry with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. That's about five degrees above the average this time of year.
Western Mass stays on the mild side Tuesday under a ton of sunshine. Mid-50s for highs will likely make tomorrow the nicest day in the extended forecast.
Clouds will build Tuesday night and by Wednesday, some strong wind and rain are expected. It's not ideal for the biggest travel day of the year. Cold air will drain into New England for Thursday, so a stray flurry is possible Thanksgiving morning. Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph throughout the day.
Dry, cold, blustery weather lingers into Black Friday and into Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.