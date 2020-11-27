SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're starting off the day on Black Friday with isolated pockets of dense fog. If you're heading out the door early, prepare for rapid changes in visibility on the roadways. Locally, this is of particular concern in eastern Franklin county but also in southern New Hampshire, along the east coast of Massachusetts and in eastern Connecticut as well. It will take a bit to mix out due to calm winds, so prepare for a cloudy and foggy start through mid morning. As the day progresses we'll see some clearing but it will be mostly cloudy for the remainder of today.
The mild temperature trend continues, we'll top out near 50 in most locations today. Dependent on how much sunshine breaks through the clouds, some of us could make our way into the low-mid 50s by days end. Friday evening into Saturday features partly to mostly cloudy moonlit skies with mild overnight lows in the 30s-40s, our average low for this time of year is 27 degrees. This months full moon occurs on November 30th, however with the rain on the way for Monday we might not be able to enjoy it.
Saturday begins with clouds, but we'll see afternoon clearing behind a mainly dry cold front. The passing of the front could cause scattered to patchy clouds and isolated spot showers mainly in Berkshire County on Saturday afternoon. Most of us remain dry, slightly cooler temps but abundant sunshine will follow into Sunday. Sunday certainly the pick of the weekend as it features bright sunshine all day. Expect highs in the low 50s Saturday and 40s to near 50 Sunday with light breezes. An overall great weekend as we close out the month of November. Weather certainly cooperating for outdoor holiday decorating or tree picking.
Our next storm system arrives early next week and has the potential to bring heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts. It’s a complex storm, so there’s still a lot of detail to work out. Right now, the heaviest rain and strongest wind looks to occur Monday evening through Tuesday morning. It also looks quite mild, so this will be an all-rain event for western Mass. This will be our third major rainfall event in the last week, which should continue to yield improvements for the drought monitor. Temperatures look to trend chillier through the remainder of the week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
