SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our pattern of mainly dry and mild weather will stick around for awhile. It looks like our next chance for showers may come as we head toward the weekend.
Tonight we will see mostly clear skies. It will still be a bit breezy and it will be a chilly night as lows fall back into the lower and middle 30s.
Our weather pattern holds firm all week long with low pressure spinning off shore, wobbling back and forth. It may through some cloudiness our way from time to time, but that's about it. Eastern New England will see more clouds and some shower changes right along the shore, but for us we stay dry.
Temperatures topped out in the upper 50s and lower 60s today and tomorrow we should see more of the same. Temperatures then reach into the middle 60's for the rest of the work week. Normal highs for this time of year are the mid 50's so we will be averaging about 5-10 degrees above normal.
The next chance for rain isn't until Saturday and even that is very much "up in the air". Get out and enjoy the great weather if you can, and don't forget the sunscreen. The sun angle is now equal to early September.
