SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers taper off as a cold front moves east tonight. Skies gradually clear through sunrise with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 30s with a breeze, grab a coat!
High pressure builds into New England Wednesday, which will allow for lighter wind and dry air. We begin the day with some sunshine, but clouds return throughout the day as a disturbance moves through. Highs will be in the upper 40s in the hills to mid-50s in the valley Wednesday afternoon.
Dry weather continues Thursday as high pressure sits to our north. We will again see quite a few clouds, but sun will also be in the mix. Temperatures remain above normal with highs in the low 50s. Clouds thicken up Thursday night ahead of our next storm system. Strong low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to Hudson Bay in Canada, bringing a cold front across New England. Friday is looking breezy, mild and damp with scattered showers around in the morning and afternoon.
An upper level trough moves overhead this weekend, bringing in cooler air for New England. As a strong surface low continues to move northeast, we remain breezy Saturday with highs around 50. Wind lightens for Sunday and we see a mostly sunny sky, but temperatures will be near normal, with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Our weather stays cool and dry Monday, then our next chance for rain looks to be by Tuesday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.