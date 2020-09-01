SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures today managed to return to 80 degrees in the lower valley with comfortable humidity.
Patchy clouds linger this evening, but we should be able to see at least a partial view of the full Corn moon, which rises around 7:30pm. Clouds increase overnight as a warm front approaches and dew points will also begin to climb. Patchy drizzle or a few showers move through in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures bottom out close to 60 by dawn.
Wednesday is looking mainly cloudy, humid and unsettled as a warm front moves across New England. Expect occasional showers throughout the morning, along with a low risk for a thunderstorm. Nothing severe is expected for western Mass, but heavy rain is possible in any storms. Dew points approach 70 in the afternoon, giving us a very muggy day! Highs return to the lower and middle 70s.
A weak cold front will come through Wednesday night, bringing an end to showers after midnight, but high humidity continues.
Thursday will stay humid and get warmer with highs climbing into the lower to middle 80s with more sun. A stronger cold front will be on the way, moving down from the Great Lakes. The current timing of the front looks to be overnight Thursday into Friday, which could keep most of the day rain-free, though a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible Thursday evening and night.
Clouds and humidity quickly decrease Friday morning and we end up sunny and warm for the afternoon with a healthy northwest breeze. A cooler, very dry air mass builds in Friday night and Saturday, bringing high temps back to the 70s Saturday and low temps into the 40s Saturday night. Expect abundant sunshine over the weekend with less of a breeze Sunday. By Labor Day and Tuesday, we will be watching another front, which could bring a late shower or storm.
