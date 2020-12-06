SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Well, our first nor'easter of the season has come and gone and was an interesting one for sure. After a very difficult and tricky forecast that was uncertain until the end, we ended up with no snow in spots to nearly a foot in others!
Snow totals were highest today in the eastern hills of western Mass with Monson and Wales picking up 11 inches of heavy, wet snow respectively. The valley saw rain change to snow, then back to rain, keeping totals low with 0-2 inches for many. The hill towns and Berkshires only picked up light accumulations due to being too far from any good precipitation. Up in Franklin County New Salem picked up a half a foot of snow.
Even though Hampden only saw 2.2" of heavy wet snow, that coupled with gusts winds was enough to knock the power out for many. Roughly 7,000 woke up without power in the bay state mainly in Worcester county and locally along the eastern parts of Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire county as well as isolated outages in the Berkshires.
Now that the storm is over, we're waking up near or below freezing so refreezing roads and walkways is a concern as is black ice. If you're hitting the roads or walking the dog, be mindful and keep an eye to the ground. Go slow and increase following distance if you're hitting the roads.
Sunday will be a bright, blustery and cold day across western Mass. Highs climb into the 30s with most above freezing outside the high spots in the hill towns. Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with northwest wind around 10-15mph and gusts up to 30mph.
A fairly quiet stretch of weather is on tap for the next several days with a good December chill to start the week. We will get some overnight lows in the teens and low 20s early in the week, followed by a gradual warm up. By mid to late week, highs return to the 40s and lows to the 30s. Another coastal low looks to develop late Monday into Tuesday, but that seems to stay well offshore for now, allowing dry weather for most of the week. We may squeeze out some snow flurries Monday night with a weak disturbance. Then to close out the week on Saturday, a cold front may bring another chance for wet weather by next weekend.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
