SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a fairly bizarre Christmas Day weather-wise, we get back to normal for at least a few days, though another roller coaster is on the way.
Rain amounts hit 1-3 inches for western Mass yesterday. That plus significant snow melt has lead to widespread minor flooding and rushing water on local rivers and streams. A few river flood warnings are up for the Connecticut river through Sunday. The flood warning for Montague has been cancelled, but remains in effect for areas such as Northampton, Amherst, and Hadley and also downstream near Enfield and Windsor just over the border in Connecticut. Expect minor flooding in lowlands by riverbanks, and just be mindful if you reside along the Connecticut river or will be near it over the weekend.
Some snow showers reduced visibility in parts of Berkshire county on the tail end of the storm this morning with reports of a coating to about 1/2" of accumulation. Conditions have cleared and plenty of sunshine is on the way for today and tomorrow.
Expect a colder start to the weekend with highs near freezing today. Wind is still a part of the story, but just a light-moderate breeze about 10-15mph out of the southwest with occasional gusts to 20mph. Lows fall into the upper teens and lower 20s this evening under mostly clear skies. Sunday is looking brighter with sunny skies, and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Next week begins with a slight warm up as a warm front lifts northward across New England. Temperatures Monday should hit mid-40s ahead of a cold front along with a gusty breeze. The front may bring some light, scattered rain and snow showers, but we won’t see much. We again turn sharply colder and blustery for Tuesday as low pressure strengthens to our north and high pressure builds to our west. Wednesday looks quiet, then our next strong storm approaches for New Year’s Eve and Day-possibly with another warm up and heavy rain.
