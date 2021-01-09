SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our quiet weather pattern will continue this weekend and into much of next week.
Winds stick with us in the overnight -- as do some clouds, both of which act as a buffer for radiational cooling but it will still be rather chilly tonight, hill towns and higher elevations upper teens to lower 20s. Valley low-mid 20s as we head into Sunday. Sunday looking to be the pick of the weekend with no wind chills to factor in, warmer temps in the mid-upper 30s with some locations hitting 40 and more abundant sunshine than today in store.
Not much change to our forecast moving into next week. We continue to see dry weather, with coastal storms tracking east off the Southeast coast this weekend and Tuesday of next week. Despite a trough across the northeast, our temperatures remain seasonable to 5-10 degrees above normal. Highs in the 30s to near 40 will be common from Sunday to the end of next week.
Our weather may take more of a turn late next week as a deeper tough builds into the Ohio valley and pushes a cold front into the Northeast. We may get a shot at a little rain or snow Friday as the front moves through and temperatures may climb into the 40s for everyone ahead of it.
Long range models are starting to show signals of a colder/more active stretch of weather for the last two weeks of January, so that will be something to keep an eye on!
