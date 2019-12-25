SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- No worries for Thursday as clouds become a main feature for today. Highs return to the upper 30s and low 40s with dry conditions all day.
By midnight, a weak system will move through. It may start as a bit of freezing rain in the hills, leading to a few icy spots.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 10pm Thursday to 10am Friday for northern Berkshire County. Don't be surprised if this is expanded to include western Hampshire and Franklin counties as additional data comes in.
Spotty showers are possible throughout Friday midday, though most of the day will remain dry. Highs on Friday top out in the low 40s.
Saturday is looking like the pick of the weekend. It is looking very nice with more sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures. Temperatures will come up into the middle 40s!
The next storm arrives late Sunday evening. This storm will track through the Midwest into Canada. The storm will bump into some cold air that is in place, so it's likely the onset of the storm will be wintry with periods of snow and sleet. Snow, freezing rain, and sleet are possible throughout Monday into Tuesday before seeing improvement for the afternoon.
The evening for New Year's Eve looks dry and seasonable -- perfect for First Night celebrations!
