SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bright and blustery day across western Mass as high pressure continues to build in from the west and low pressure exits to our east. Temperatures returned to the low 60s for many today, but cooler air moves in tonight and Thursday.
Skies remain fair tonight with scattered clouds at times and light to calm wind. Temperatures fall into the middle and upper 20s for many with patchy frost around by sunrise.
High pressure will give us dry weather for Veterans Day Thursday, but as a potent storm system moves closer to the Northeast, high clouds will be around most of the day. Clouds gradually thicken up in the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s in the valley and lower to middle 50s in the hill towns. Wind will be light and variable.
Our next storm arrives Friday with periods of rain for the morning and early afternoon. A rumble of thunder and downpours are possible here in western Mass, especially in the late morning. Wind out of the South-Southeast will gust 25-35mph at times throughout the day, but damaging gusts are not expected. Watch out for leaf-covered roads too-when they get wet, it can become quite slippery! Rainfall totals should end up around an inch for many with isolated higher amounts.
Wind becomes lighter by Friday night and Saturday will be brisk, but not as windy. Temperatures get back to the 50s with some sun in the morning, then building clouds in the afternoon. An upper level low will be moving toward northern New England over the weekend and will bring a disturbance through Saturday night. Showers are looking likely Saturday evening and night, then a spot shower is possible Sunday and Monday.
Colder air will also build and highs fall to the 40s Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
