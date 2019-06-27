SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry and very warm today in western Mass! Temperatures this afternoon hit upper 80s to near 90 for most of the valley and middle 80s for the Berkshires. Dew points remain quite low and in the comfortable range, so tonight will cool nicely. Overnight temperatures return to the low 60s for most with some upper 50s. Fog is not as likely tonight and by sunrise, we should have a mostly clear sky.
Friday will be another toasty day with highs climbing back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. High pressure will help to keep our weather dry for another day and dew points remain in the comfortable to slightly humid range.
Clouds increase Friday night ahead of an approaching warm front. This front swings to our north in the early morning Saturday with showers and a thunderstorm-most of which, pass by to our north. Dew points will climb into the humid and oppressive range by Saturday afternoon with highs reaching mid-80s for most. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the early to mid-afternoon with a passing cold front. A few storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. For now, our weather looks dry Saturday evening and night behind the front.
An upper level low will move south from Hudson Bay Sunday and pass across Maine before heading out to the Canadian Maritimes. This low will bring a batch of cold air to the upper levels of the atmosphere, fueling scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a risk for gusty wind and hail with any storms and even showers that pass through. Temperatures get back to the middle and upper 70s with much lower dew points.
Next week will start dry and warm with highs back to the middle 80s on Monday. Our next cold front will come into southern New England Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, then we dry back out for Wednesday and the 4th. Temperatures remain quite warm next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s through Thursday, but with comfortable humidity.
