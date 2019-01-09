SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain has come to an end across the Pioneer Valley but snow showers will linger through the day across the hills and especially Berkshire County. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County until 7pm. This is where we could see a couple of inches of snow.
It's a damp chilly start but roads are mainly wet and not icy with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's.
A vigorous storm system will push away and in it's wake will generate a lot of wind today. Winds will gust up to 45 mph today as colder air moves in. Temperatures will still reach near 40 but the rest of the week is looking much colder. Clouds will give way to a few sunny breaks from time to time.
Cold air will pour in behind our storm over the next several days. Tomorrow will be close to freezing, then Friday our highs fall to the lower 20s. A gusty breeze continues as this strong area of low pressure spins to our northeast-this will keep wind chills in the teens Tomorrow and single digits Friday!
The weekend is looking quiet and cold for now with low pressure passing off the Mid-Atlantic coast and missing southern New England. We should see high clouds increase Saturday and decrease Sunday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits. The cold will ease for the start of next week.
