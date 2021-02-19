SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Snow has ended in western Mass as well as any hazardous travel advisories. However, black ice and slippery side streets will be a concern though Saturday morning. Storm totals ended up from around 1.5" to as much as 4" across western Mass.
Saturday will be a dry, brisk day across New England as we are in between departing low pressure and building high pressure. Northwest wind will ramp up to 10-15mph with occasional gusts to 25mph. High temperatures end up around freezing in the valley and a bit colder in the hills, but wind chills likely stay in the 20s for everyone. Sunshine will be back, but a mix of sun and clouds. Additionally, some flurries or snow showers are possible in the Berkshires and hill towns today.
High pressure builds Saturday night, gradually clearing skies and bringing lighter wind late. By Sunday morning, temperatures drop into the middle teens. We end the weekend with abundant sun, but chillier than normal.
Our next shot at seeing some snow will come Monday as a low lifts into the Great Lakes, bringing a warm and cold front through New England. The warm front may bring some snow showers in the morning, but it’s the cold front we will have to watch for potential travel issues. As the front approaches, a second low looks to develop along it that could bring a quick burst of snow to western Mass or a rain/snow mix for the valley. This could cause some travel issues in the evening and will have to be watched. Early estimates at snow totals look to be a few inches for higher terrain, and dependent on valley changeover only a coating to an inch.
Following this system Monday, we turn dry, quiet and mild through mid-week with highs climbing into the 40s.
