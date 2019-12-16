SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a windy day yesterday; wind gusted to near 45 mph at times. However, the wind has relaxed and today will be a much quieter day. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures reaching into the middle 30's.
Our next storm is on the way for later tonight into tomorrow with snow developing after midnight. We will have steady snow for tomorrow morning's commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility, so be sure to allow for lots of extra time. Snow will change to sleet and freezing rain in the lower valley for the afternoon. Snowfall totals will range from 2-4" in the lower valley; along with some sleet and freezing rain and 4-6" of accumulation north of Northampton, where it will stay mainly snow.
***A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of Western Mass from 1AM tonight into tomorrow evening****
Precipitation will come to an end tomorrow afternoon as the storm pushes out. We'll see partial clearing with overnight temperatures into the 20's.
Wednesday will start dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the 30's before an Arctic front arrives in the afternoon. The front will bring a brief snow shower or squall then wind and bitterly cold temperatures. Readings will fall into the teens with wind chills below zero by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be windy and cold with highs in the teens! The wind will make it feel like it's near zero with wind gusts over 30 mph from time to time. The wind will ease for Friday but it's still cold, especially in the morning with temperatures near zero. By the afternoon readings will recover into the mid to upper 20's, so still cold. The moderating trend will continue for the weekend with highs back above freezing on Saturday then perhaps to near 40 on Sunday. Right now it looks dry for the weekend but there are some signs there may be storm development off shore; stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.