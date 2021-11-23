SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Breezy and cold today across southern New England, but quite bright as we saw mainly sunny skies.
High pressure continues to build tonight, so we keep a breeze along with chilly temps. Temperatures fall into the 20s this evening and teens overnight with wind becoming light by sunrise. If wind can calm, the morning could be quite frosty!
Skies remain clear Wednesday, so as the sun comes up, temperatures will warm steadily. We do keep a breeze again Wednesday, but it will be a bit lighter with most staying around 5-15 mph with occasional gusts to 20mph in the hills. Dry, quiet and cold again Wednesday night through Thanksgiving morning.
Thanksgiving will be dry with building clouds. Temperatures start chilly, but highs climb into the low 50s for the valley and middle to upper 40s in the hill towns. Temperatures throughout southern New England will end up in the lower to middle 50s with light to calm wind and a mix of sun and high clouds.
A cold front approaches Thursday night, bringing increasing chances for showers. Showers look light and will continue through Friday morning with some snowflakes mixing in for the Berkshires and hill towns. Expect a colder, breezy day with highs in the lower 40s and wind gusts to 20-30mph.
The remainder of the holiday weekend will stay chilly with highs in the 30s to low 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be blustery with West wind gusts to 30mph and potentially higher. Some snow showers and flurries are possible for our area, but we shouldn’t see much. A Clipper low will move toward the mid-Atlantic coast Sunday, increasing clouds for southern New England. We look dry for now as precip stays to our south. Dry weather should continue into early next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
