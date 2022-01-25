SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures managed to rise into the middle and upper 30s for most of western Mass this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Now that the front as passed, a colder, drier air mass continues to build.
Temperatures fall into the single digits to low teens overnight under a clear sky. We keep a northwesterly breeze, which will bring wind chills to around and below 0.
Arctic high pressure continues to move toward New England Wednesday, which give us a sunny, but frigid day. Highs only make it into the teens to low 20s Wednesday afternoon, but a continued northwest breeze will make it feel more like teens. Wind gradually lightens Wednesday night and temperatures likely fall below 0 through Thursday morning.
Dry, cold conditions continue Thursday and we still end up with good sunshine. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold as Wednesday, but we still end up below normal. High, thin clouds increase Thursday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will approach New England Friday, bringing cloudy skies, normal temperatures and light snow showers.
Moisture increases Friday night as low pressure off the Southeast coast moves northward. This storm system has the potential to “bomb out” or rapidly strengthen as it moves to the coast of New England. The exact track of the powerful nor’easter will determine how much snow we end up seeing here in western Mass, with a path over the Cape or farther inland, bringing the highest snow totals to western Mass. A path farther east, offshore will still bring us snow, but the “blockbuster” snow amounts will end up closer to the coast, as well as blizzard conditions. Still a lot to figure out with this system, so stay tuned.
Our weather dries out Sunday with sunshine returning along with continued gusty breezes behind the departing nor’easter. A warmer trend looking likely next week as we begin February.
