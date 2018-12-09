SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – After a dry, cold weekend we can expect more of the same to start the work week.
A big snowstorm affecting the Carolina's and Virginia bring those areas heavy snow brought us just some high and mid-level clouds yesterday. However as this storm slides out-to-sea we can expect plenty of sunshine today with temperatures in the low to mid 30s'.
In fact, the next four days will feature the same pattern with daytime highs in the 30's along with overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
A reinforcing shot of cold air could bring us a few flurries Wednesday morning and it will kick up the breeze as well.
A moderating trend builds in towards to the end of the week as the cold air retreats into Canada. Temps Friday and for the weekend will reach into the 40's. At the same time some moisture will be creeping up the coast. If this systems lifts far enough north it could bring us most likely rain Friday night into Saturday.
