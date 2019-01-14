SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cold and quiet conditions continue as we start the workweek.
It's a frigid start but temperatures should come up into the lower 30s this afternoon and readings will moderate slightly through mid-week with highs temperatures approaching 40 by Wednesday.
Our weather pattern will keep things quiet for western Mass through Thursday. A dry cold front comes through Wednesday afternoon, followed by another shot of cold air for Thursday. Winds pick up Wednesday with the passage of the cold front.
A fast moving rather weak system will come through Thursday night into Friday with a period of light snow. A minor accumulation is likely. It should move out during the morning with dry conditions Friday afternoon and Saturday. A more important storm will likely affect the area Saturday night and Sunday with snow or snow changing to a mix. Stay tuned!
