SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front moved through last night and now cooler and drier air is moving in. Temperatures are in the 30's this morning, but we'll see lots of sunshine before clouds return throughout the day as a disturbance moves through. Highs will be in the upper 40s in the hills to mid-50s in the valley this afternoon. Although some clouds move in we will be staying dry.
Dry weather continues tomorrow as high pressure stays in control. We will again see some clouds but it will be mixed with sunshine. Temperatures remain above normal with highs in the low 50s. (Normal mid-40s) Clouds thicken up tomorrow night ahead of our next storm system. Strong low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to Hudson Bay in Canada, bringing a cold front across western Mass. Friday is looking rainy, breezy and rather mild with showers and periods of rain around, especially in the morning but damp conditions will likely stick around through the day as the wind picks up and we dry out Friday night.
The weekend is looking sunny, windy and cooler. It will feel more March-like. Temperatures will reach near 50 on Saturday. Sunday is cooler but with less wind. Temperatures will top off in the low to middle 40's. Our weather stays cool and dry Monday, then our next chance for rain looks to arrive on Tuesday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
