SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our weather today was near perfect-minus the gusty wind. Westerly wind gusts will stay in the 20-30mph range this evening, then will become light to nearly calm after midnight. Temperatures today managed to reach near 70, but just about everyone remains cooler than normal.
We’ve got a chilly night ahead with temperatures falling into the lower 40s for much of western Mass. Some spotty upper 30s are possible as well! Frost is not expected.
Skies begin sunny on Tuesday, which will bring temperatures up quickly in the morning. Temperatures get back to the 60s to near 70 in the afternoon with increasing clouds. Skies should be cloudy by the early evening and shower chances will be on the rise with an approaching warm front.
Scattered, light showers are possible Tuesday night with a passing warm front. A few could linger past sunrise Wednesday, but it looks like most of the morning and afternoon will be dry. Expect a warmer, slightly more humid day with highs in the 70s. Low pressure will approach Wednesday night with a period of rain through Thursday morning. A half inch of rain is possible. Showers should end Thursday morning, then some sun will help temps rise to around 80 with higher humidity.
High pressure builds from our northwest on Friday, ushering in a drier, more comfortable air mass to end the week. For now, high pressure will dominate our weather Friday to Sunday, bringing sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the lower 50s.
