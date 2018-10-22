SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's a cold morning! Temperatures are in the 20's! Make sure you have the thicker jacket as you leave the house!
Today will feature a decent amount of sunshine with temperatures near 50 this afternoon. It will not be as windy but there will still be a chill in the air.
Temperatures will remain below normal this week. It's a mainly dry week with the exception of tomorrow with a passing Clipper system. It will bring us a few showers tomorrow late in the day but most of the day will be dry.
A reinforcing shot of chilly air will arrive on Thursday with more cold and wind! Temperatures will stay in the 40s along with a gusty breeze. It will feel like it's in the 30's. We may even get down into the teens in a couple of spots by Friday morning.
There are some signs suggesting that we may be dealing with a Nor'easter. this up coming weekend with wind and rain. Yikes! The timing and how things will evolve is still very much up in the air. Stay tuned!
Today: Sun & Clouds, chilly. Highs: 46-52
Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows: 30-35
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with the chance for a few showers. Highs: 50-56
