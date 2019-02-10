SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Quiet weather is expected later tonight and tomorrow before our next storm system brings another round of wintry precipitation Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 12 pm Tuesday afternoon until 7 am Wednesday morning. For Berkshire county the Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 10 am Tuesday until 4 pm Wednesday.
A weak storm system will pass to our south tonight, but wet weather should remain out of our area. There is just the slight chance for a flurry late this evening but many of us should remain dry. Monday will be another dry, seasonable day with highs in the middle 30s. High clouds build ahead of our next storm system.
A developing coastal low looks to bring us our next chance for snow on Tuesday. It looks like snow begins in the late morning/early afternoon on Tuesday. Snow will begin to mix with sleet and/or freezing rain as we head into Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The evening commute Tuesday looks to be a slow one so you will want to allow yourself plenty of extra time.
We turn breezy Wednesday, then colder Thursday but with dry weather. Our next system comes in Friday with a chance for rain and some snow but it looks like we will all be dealing with rain as we head towards Saturday.
