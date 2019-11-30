SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is literally the calm before the storm with sunshine and chilly temperatures. Snow will develop Sunday afternoon as a long duration winter storm brings our first major snowfall of the season to the region.
Today will be another dry and cool day filled with sunshine. It's a great day to get your winter preparations done -- things like filling the snowblower and dusting off the shovel. Highs today will run in the lower to middle 30s. Under a clear sky tonight temperatures will fall fast as lows drop back into the lower and middle teens.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Berkshire, Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden counties. A Winter Storm Watch remains for central and eastern Hampden and central and eastern Hampshire counties. These are all in effect from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.
Clouds begin to build early Sunday morning, and the first flurries will be flying by midday. Highway travel, especially westbound, will quickly become treacherous Sunday afternoon and evening, so careful thought should be given to any Thanksgiving return travel.
The first burst of heavy snow will fall Sunday night into early Monday. There will be a brief lull of lighter snow for Monday midday before another burst of heavier snow arrives Monday evening.
Snowfall totals will range from 8-12" for central and eastern parts of Hampden and Hampshire county with 12-18" possible for the east slopes of the Berkshires, Franklin and Berkshire counties. There could be some localized amounts above 18" in northern Berkshire county.
This storm should stay as all snow for western Mass. As you move farther south and east, the snow totals diminish as mixing with sleet, freezing rain, and rain becomes more of an issue.
Snow showers may continue all the way through Tuesday morning, then we are dry and chilly Wednesday and Thursday.
