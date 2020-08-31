SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures returning to the lower and middle 50s. South-southeasterly breezes become light to calm overnight with some low clouds possible in the hills and Berkshires. There is also a low risk for areas of drizzle in the high terrain overnight.
High pressure to our northeast will keep our weather dry and comfortable for Tuesday. Temperatures are tough because it depends on cloud cover. While the valley looks to get breaks of sun and see temperatures climb into the upper 70s, the Berkshires look cloudier and cooler with highs in the low 70s. Southeast breezes may get to 15mph in the afternoon. A sprinkle or light shower is possible in the high terrain.
Low pressure off the Carolina coast may become our next tropical depression, but it looks to move out to sea, sparing New England from any impacts. Another area of low pressure in the Caribbean may also become a depression and looks to track into the Gulf of Mexico this week.
Humidity will be on the rise Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs near 80. An upper level disturbance may bring a few showers or a thunderstorm, but any wet weather looks spotty for now. Thursday should be the muggiest day of the week with dew points rising to near 70 ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, but our severe risk looks low for now.
A cold front will be exiting western Mass Friday morning and while warm temperatures continue, our humidity will drop throughout the day. A dry, refreshing air mass returns with building high pressure starting Friday evening and lasting through the holiday weekend. For now, Saturday to Monday looks dry and mainly sunny with low dew points and seasonable temperatures!
