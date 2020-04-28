SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Good sunshine and seasonably cool today across western Mass! This evening, clouds continue to diminish and skies look clear for most of the night. Temperatures get chilly with lows falling into the lower and middle 30s by sunrise with calm wind.
Wednesday begins bright with good sunshine, but clouds build throughout the day as our next storm approaches. We do keep dry weather for the day and highs climb back to around 60 in the afternoon. Wind shifts south-southeast in the afternoon and will pick up to about 5-15mph.
Showers get going Wednesday night and Thursday with increasing southerly breezes. Thursday will be a cloudy day with occasional light rain around most of the day. Breezy and seasonable with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Low pressure will swing a strong cold front through western Mass late Thursday night into Friday morning. As this front comes through, strong to damaging wind gusts are possible, along with downpours and a rumble of thunder.
Rain looks heaviest Friday morning, then rain tapers to a few showers in the afternoon as drier air moves in. We remain breezy and mild with high temps likely reaching around 60, unless we get into the warm sector, then we may climb to near 70 in the afternoon! 1-2 inches of rain should fall in western Mass, but flooding isn’t much of a concern.
Saturday may stay unsettled as low pressure in the upper levels passes overhead. Lingering clouds along with a few spotty showers are likely, but temperatures should get to normal levels. Sunday is looking nice and likely the pick of the week with temperatures climbing to around 70 under mostly sunny skies! Next week begins unsettled with showers moving through early Monday, then we turn dry, but cooler Tuesday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
