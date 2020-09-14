SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have an enhanced fire danger that continues this afternoon and early evening due to the very dry air in place today and gusty breeze. We’ve seen a nice day overall with sunshine and scattered clouds, though our sky does look a bit hazy today due to wildfire smoke from out West.
High pressure will keep skies clear tonight with a cool air mass moving overhead. Temperatures dip into the 50s fairly quick, then will fall into lower 40s with some upper 30s closer to the VT border! We do keep a bit of a breeze overnight, so frost is not looking likely.
Tuesday is looking pleasant with highs in the 60s to near 60 under a mainly sunny sky. Breezes will be lighter as high pressure moves overhead and humidity remains very low. Meanwhile out toward the eastern coast, high surf advisories continue due to powerful hurricane Paulette, which remains well out to sea.
The tropics remains very active with 5 named storms in progress! Sally, which is now a hurricane, looks to make landfall along the Gulf coast near Mobile, AL Tuesday night. We will be watching this system to see if it brings any much-needed rain to New England, but right now, chances look slim.
Here in western Mass, our temperatures begin to rise Wednesday as high pressure moves offshore and our breeze shifts to the south. We remain very dry and comfortable Wednesday with an increasing breeze. More clouds build Thursday as a cold front inches closer from the north. A shower is possible later in the day as the front drops south. Tropical moisture hits the Mid-Atlantic Friday, but with a cold front to our south, we may not see much. Showers are possible Friday morning, but the forecast is still uncertain.
Any showers and clouds that impact southern New England Friday look to be short-lived and gone by the evening. Skies turn sunny Saturday and look to stay that way for the weekend. Another trough building into the Northeast will bring another shot of cool, dry air. Highs over the weekend look to return to the 60s with overnight lows possibly falling into the 30s.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.