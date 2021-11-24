SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunshine and seasonably chilly on this travel Wednesday. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through tonight, so it will be another cold one.
Breezes will lighten tonight, dropping to around 5mph or even calm at times. We should keep mostly clear skies, but some high clouds may drift in and out overnight. Temperatures likely drop back to the low 20s for most with a few upper teens.
Thanksgiving Day is looking like the mildest day of the week with highs reaching lower 50s in the Pioneer Valley and middle to upper 40s in the Berkshires. Breezes remain light and our weather stays dry, though clouds will gradually build throughout the day. Showers arrive close to and after midnight ahead of our next cold front.
Scattered, light showers are on tap for Friday morning as a cold front moves toward New England. There’s a low risk for some pockets of freezing drizzle along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires, but it wouldn’t last long. Precip amounts will be light with this system from a trace to a tenth of an inch. Colder air comes in with the front, so a change to snow showers is likely in the hills and Berkshires with little to no accumulation. We stay breezy with gusts up to 20-30mph through the afternoon and evening. Snow showers taper off by the evening with a few inches of accumulation possible in the northern hills.
Cold air remains in place for the remainder of the weekend with highs in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be blustery with a few snow showers and flurries for the hills. Sunday will be dry with building clouds and light wind. Clouds build in advance of a Clipper moving toward the East Coast. A coastal low may develop and some of the latest model data is showing a snow potential for New England. Something to watch for late Sunday night and Monday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
