SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another cool, comfortable start this morning. High pressure to our northeast will keep our weather dry and comfortable today. Temperatures will likely reach into the mid to upper 70's, like yesterday. There will be some clouds around and there may be a stray shower in Berkshire County and in the higher terrain, but overall today is nice and there should be no weather issues if you are heading to the polls to vote.
Low pressure off the Carolina coast is now a tropical depression, but it looks to move out to sea, and it is not forecast to strengthen, so we are not expecting any impacts along the East Coast.
Humidity will be on the rise tomorrow with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70's again. An upper level disturbance may bring a few showers or a thunderstorm, but any wet weather looks spotty. Thursday should be the warmest day of the week with temperatures into the middle 80's. Dew points will spike in the afternoon, ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day and at night, but our severe risk looks low for now.
A cold front will be exiting western Mass Friday morning and while warm temperatures continue, our humidity will drop throughout the day. A dry, refreshing air mass returns with building high pressure starting Friday evening and lasting through the holiday weekend. For now, Saturday and Sunday look dry and mainly sunny with low dew points and seasonable temperatures! There may be a few showers around late in the day on Labor Day as humidity levels come up a bit.
(3) comments
