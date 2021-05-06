SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
A beautiful afternoon in progress with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. We are still seasonably cool for early May, but the strong sun is helping make the day feel pretty nice. We remain breezy, but wind will continue to diminish through this evening and will eventually become calm later tonight.
High clouds will build into the area tonight, but we will still get chilly with lows in the 30s. For some of the hill towns, lower and middle 30s are possible. High clouds should help keep frost from forming, but if skies clear for a few hours before sunrise, it will be possible.
High pressure will continue to keep our weather dry Friday. Skies begin partly cloudy Friday, but turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon as an upper level system approaches from the west. Temperatures return to the lower and even middle 60s with a light easterly breeze.
Our weekend begins cloudy and cool as a coastal low passes southeast of southern New England. At the same time, a weak front will be moving in from the west. The front has the best shot at bringing some showers to western Mass-mainly later in the afternoon and evening. We won’t see much rain, if anything.
Sunday is looking like the nicer day this weekend with milder temperatures and some sunshine, especially the first half of the day. Clouds roll in during the afternoon and evening as a surface low and warm front move in from the west. Rain is looking more likely for late Sunday night through Monday afternoon with amounts possibly topping a half inch.
After low pressure exits Monday evening, we look mainly dry and quiet for the remainder of the week. Temperatures remain near and slightly below normal through Friday with most days in the 60s.
