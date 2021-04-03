SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry and quiet weather will continue into Easter Sunday and into much of the upcoming work week. Temperatures will run above normal with our next chance for showers holding off till late next week.
Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and combined with light winds it will be another cold night as lows fall back into the lower to middle 20s. Easter Sunday will start out with clouds in the morning but we should see increasing sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle 50s.
The main concern over the next couple of days will be an elevated fire risk thanks to the dry conditions, lower levels of humidity and the bit of a breeze each afternoon.
Our weather pattern holds firm over the next several days with a high over Greenland blocking low pressure to our northeast. This upper low will drift off the coast for the next several days, affecting our weather.
Breezes ramp up Monday as an area of low pressure off the coast moves westward. This movement will bring in some gustier wind out of the northwest and more clouds for the coast. Inland, we will continue to see decent sunshine, but on occasion, patchy clouds may move in from the East. Tuesday and Wednesday look similar, but with a lighter breeze and slightly milder temps reaching into the lower 60s. This pattern should break up late in the week, giving us a chance at some precipitation as we close out the first workweek in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.