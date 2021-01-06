SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a dry, cool, quiet start this morning with temperatures near 30. Today will will feature brighter skies with a mix of sunshine and clouds, as our pesky coastal low continues to move away. Temperatures return to near 40 with more of a breeze out of the northwest as high pressure builds.
Slightly above normal temperatures last through Friday with highs near 40. Surface high pressure to our northwest will bring back lots of sunshine for tomorrow and Friday too, but clear skies at night will allow temps to get colder with teens likely in the mornings.
Low pressure moving off the Carolina coast this weekend will miss New England so western Mass stays dry, mostly sunny and a bit colder with highs near average, the mid 30's. Dry weather should last through the middle of next week, so days and days of quiet conditions are expected.
