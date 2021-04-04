SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry and quiet weather will continue into much of the upcoming work week. Temperatures will run above normal with our next chance for showers holding off until the end of the week.
Skies tonight will remain mostly clear and while it will be chilly it will not be a s cold as the last few nights as lows drop back into the lower and middle 30s. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle 50s to near 60 in the valley.
The main concern over the next couple of days will be an elevated fire risk thanks to the dry conditions, lower levels of humidity and the bit of a breeze each afternoon.
Our weather pattern holds firm as we head into the workweek with a high over Greenland blocking low pressure to our northeast. This upper low will drift off the coast for the next several days, affecting our weather.
Breezes ramp up Monday as that area of low pressure off the coast moves westward. This movement will bring in some gustier wind out of the northwest and more clouds for the coast. Inland, we will continue to see decent sunshine, but on occasion, patchy clouds may move in from the East. Tuesday and Wednesday look similar, but with a lighter breeze and slightly milder temps reaching into the lower 60s. We stay mild and dry through the end of the workweek. Clouds and shower chances increase as we head into our second weekend of April.
