SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass saw a soaking rainfall this afternoon with many ending up around a quarter to three quarters of an inch. Skies will continue to gradually clear tonight as a steady northwest breeze ushers in drier air. It will get cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Seasonable temperatures, sunshine and low humidity are on tap for Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs should get into the lower to middle 70s in the hill towns and middle to upper 70s in the valley. With dew points in the 40s, we will have another refreshing evening and cool night that follow.
High pressure moves offshore Thursday, bringing in a warmer southwesterly flow. We keep sunny skies and dry air, but high temps get back to the low 80s for most.
Low pressure will pass off the coast Thursday night into Friday, bringing in some patchy low clouds and a more humid air mass. Friday may start comfortable, but dew points rise throughout the day and we go into a stretch of muggy weather beginning in the afternoon.
With a ridge of high pressure off the East Coast and surface high also off the coast, our weather pattern shifts to hot and humid this weekend.
Temperatures look to get warmer each day and approach 90 Sunday and early next week. We should see several days with morning fog, a mix of sun and clouds, hot temps, then an isolated pop up shower or storm late in the day. This pattern may hold tight through late next week.
