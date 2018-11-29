SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Wind will continue to lighten tonight and Friday as low pressure continues moving away to the northeast. High pressure will build, keeping our weather dry and cold. Temperatures will fall well into the 20s overnight once wind becomes light and frost is looking possible. Friday begins with a little sunshine, but clouds increase quickly as a weak storm moves into the Mid-Atlantic.
As you head out Friday morning, have the coat and gloves as temps begin in the lower to middle 20s. Friday becomes mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s in the afternoon-but this time, wind will be light. As low pressure passes to our south, a few flurries/snow showers/rain showers are possible during the evening and early night.
Skies look to partially clear late Friday night and we may see some sun again early Saturday. Temps Saturday will be near normal with highs in the low to middle 40s. Clouds increase ahead of a strong low moving from the Plains to the Great Lakes. Rain should get started Saturday night as this system approaches, but north of the Mass Pike and especially in the hills, temps should be cold enough for a wintry/icy mix. Some light icing is possible-especially for those who have snow covering the ground.
Temperatures will begin warming Sunday morning, changing any mixing over to rain. Highs on Sunday may hit lower 50s! Showers taper off later in the day Sunday and we dry out going into the start of the week. Mild air will linger Monday with highs again near 50, but wind shifts northwest and colder air will move in by Monday night.
Chilly temps are back Tuesday to Thursday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. For now, these three days are looking dry with some sunshine, but forecast models have been trying to hint at a developing storm along or off the coast. We will keep an eye on it and update as we get closer.
- Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. less wind. Lows: 20-26
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, not as windy. Evening flurries. Highs: 35-42
- Saturday: Increasing clouds, seasonable. Highs: 38-44
