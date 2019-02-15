SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
It was a disappointing weather day in the valley-which got trapped in colder air with highs only reaching 40s late this afternoon. The hills saw a milder day with highs hitting 50 in a few spots.
A cold front comes through this evening with another round of showers from roughly 7 to 10pm. The Berkshires may see a few snowflakes as temperatures take a tumble. Wet weather will be brief, then clouds will gradually diminish. We stay brisk overnight with a west-northwest breeze lingering through sunrise. Overnight temperatures fall back to the middle 20s for most.
A seasonably dry day is on the way for Saturday with morning temps in the 20s and some icy spots on walkways. By the afternoon, we are mainly sunny and breezy with highs in the middle to upper 30s. We get colder Saturday night as wind lightens and lows fall into the teens for many.
The weather pattern across the US over the next week features a strong southern jet stream-something typical in El Nino-which has officially developed. Numerous systems impacting southern CA will move east with one passing well to our south Saturday night and the second passing closer Sunday night into Monday morning. This second system looks to bring a period of light snow/snow showers to western Mass with minor accumulations for the President’s Day commute.
We are cold and dry behind this system for Tuesday, then a third storm will impact southern New England Wednesday into Thursday. Surface low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, while a second low forms along the coast. With cold air in place over New England, our precip type will begin as snow Wednesday night. We look to change to a wintry mix-esp. south of the Mass Pike. This may cause some travel issues for the Thursday commute. More to come over the next several days.
